Senate rejection of Lee-Booker Amendment is win for America’s cattle producers, NBCA says

NCBA: "Rejection of Lee-Booker Amendment is a Win for America's Cattle Producers"

WASHINGTON – (June 28, 2018) — Kevin Kester, President of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Senate's rejection of an amendment to the 2018 Farm Bill offered by U.S. Sens. Mike Lee (Utah) and Cory Booker (N.J.) that sought to undermine commodity "checkoff" programs:

"The rejection of this amendment is a win for America's cattle producers, who voluntarily created and continue to overwhelmingly support the beef checkoff system. Legislation like the Lee-Booker amendment is largely pushed by militant vegans and extreme political organizations that essentially want to end animal agriculture.

"We're happy that producers can continue to lead the checkoff system and contract with whatever producer-led groups will best promote beef consumption and research."

"We want to thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts and every other Senator who opposed this wrong-headed amendment today."

–NCBA