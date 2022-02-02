NCBA Releases 2022 Policy Priorities

HOUSTON (February 2, 2022) – During the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, the executive committee of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) approved the organization’s 2022 policy priorities with an emphasis on strengthening the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the cattle industry.

NCBA’s policy priorities include:

Improving market leverage and opportunities through increased access to market data and risk management tools for producers.

Securing the future of the beef industry by protecting crucial tax provisions, limiting regulatory burdens on farms and ranches, and leveling the playing field for producers.

Boosting the resiliency of the beef supply chain by addressing labor shortages, improving processing capacity, expanding technology, and strengthening transportation.

Achieving key cattle industry priorities in the 2023 Farm Bill.

“With the challenging year cattle producers have faced, NCBA is focused on strengthening our industry for the future,” said NCBA President-elect Don Schiefelbein. “By highlighting economic, environmental and social sustainability, we are addressing the long-term needs of the cattle industry and advancing policies that will contribute to business success, economic growth and respect for our way of life.”

While industry sustainability will continue to be a focus during the year ahead, NCBA will continue to focus on protecting cattle producers from government overreach and burdensome tax and regulatory burdens.

“By working to protect the business environment, increase market transparency and improving the strength of the supply chain, NCBA’s policy efforts will continue to enhance cattle and beef business sustainability in the near-term and for generations to come,” said Schiefelbein.

–NCBA