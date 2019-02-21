NCBA responds to appointments of the DGAC

WASHINGTON (Feb. 21, 2019) – National Cattlemen's Beef Association President Jennifer Houston today issued the following statement regarding the appointment of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC):

"Cattle producers applaud the U.S. Department of Agriculture's commitment to ensuring the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) process is firmly grounded in the best available science and will ultimately result in nutritional policy that can measurably improve the health of Americans.

"Members of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee are leading experts in their fields who are tasked with evaluating the latest scientific evidence and then use that to make recommendations on what constitutes a healthy diet. Beef is a high-quality protein with essential nutrients like iron, zinc and B vitamins, and overwhelming scientific evidence consistently shows balanced diets with beef nourish and sustain good health. Cattle and beef producers are committed to providing a wholesome, nutritious food and communicating accurate information about beef, and we look forward to contributing to a transparent, public process."

–NCBA