NCBA Responds to Dietary Guidelines Report and Reiterates Role of Beef in a Healthy Diet

WASHINGTON (December 10, 2024) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) reiterated the important role of beef in a healthy diet and responded to the questionable advice published in the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s Scientific Report. Despite a wealth of high quality scientific evidence that beef has an important role to play in a healthy diet, the committee is advising the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that federal nutrition guidelines include a reduction in red meat consumption.

“Most Americans today already eat beef within the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) recommended levels for a healthy diet. This reduction is a solution in search of a problem,” said NCBA President and Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele. “Public health advice should be based on the totality of scientific evidence. The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee ignored robust and rigorous scientific evidence about beef’s essential nutrients and the foundational, positive role it plays in health as a preferred protein food in a variety of healthy diets for all Americans.”

Obesity and chronic disease are critical health issues in our nation and eating beef is a solution. With a single, 3-ounce serving of lean beef, Americans receive half of their daily protein needs, as well as 10 essential nutrients like iron and B vitamins—all in less than 170 calories. NCBA will continue working hard to ensure the wealth of evidence in support of beef’s positive role in health is available to the future secretaries and considered in the final guidelines over the coming months.

“Cutting back on beef isn’t going to Make America Healthy Again. There’s irrefutable evidence about the valuable role of beef and its nutrients in promoting health,” said NCBA Executive Director of Nutrition Science and Registered Dietitian Dr. Shalene McNeill. “We’ve had 40 years of Dietary Guidelines, and during that time, beef consumption has decreased, yet Americans suffer more from obesity and chronic disease than ever before. Advising Americans to cut back on beef takes us even further in the wrong direction, putting our most vulnerable populations like women, children, teens and the aging at risk. This advice detracts from the real and most basic challenges we face with eating healthfully. Nutrition guidance should encourage Americans to have the flexibility to choose nutrient dense foods and dietary patterns they enjoy within calorie goals.”

Background

Every five years, the federal government formulates the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a foundational document on nutrition that helps inform federal nutrition policies and programs like school lunches.

Now that the Advisory Committee has completed its report, the agencies will evaluate the committee’s recommendations and translate that information into the final guidelines. The report is expected to post to the Federal Register tomorrow, and will be open for a 60-day comment period.

Lean beef is a proven healthy choice in a balanced diet. Beef provides essential nutrients and protein with fewer calories than non-meat alternatives. Additionally, research shows that beef is more effective in promoting muscle health than soy-based options. Beef is compatible with heart health, plays an important role in managing weight, and supports the nutritional needs of at-risk populations including adolescents, pregnant women, and older adults. – National Cattlemen’s Beef Association