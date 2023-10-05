NCBA Secures Passage of Key Animal Health Priority

The Animal Drug User Fee Act Helps New Animal Health Products Come to Market

WASHINGTON (October 2, 2023) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) hailed the reauthorization of the Animal Drug User Fee Act (ADUFA), a top priority for NCBA that is now law following President Joe Biden’s approval of a continuing resolution to fund the government. Included in the continuing resolution, this “clean” reauthorization of ADUFA keeps the legislation in effect for another five years.



“Keeping our livestock healthy is on every cattle producer’s mind,” said NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “NCBA made the ADUFA reauthorization a top priority at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention, and I am proud to see our team’s hard work pay off with this latest reauthorization being signed into law. This is just one of many examples of how NCBA works hard to protect our interests in Washington, D.C.”



ADUFA allows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) to collect fees from animal health companies, which fund the agency’s review and approval process for new animal drugs. ADUFA ensures that the FDA has an efficient system for authorizing new cattle medicines and diagnostic tools that keep livestock healthy and protects our safe, wholesome food supply. NCBA fought hard to ensure that this latest ADUFA reauthorization contained no post-market amendments that would harm the effectiveness of the FDA’s review process, disrupt producers’ access to cattle medicines, or simply keep the legislation from passing Congress before the September 30th deadline.



“Incredible veterinary drug innovations are happening every day, and ADUFA ensures that the FDA has the resources it needs to review these new technologies for safety and efficacy and to bring them to market for cattle producers,” said NCBA Chief Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Simmons. “We are pleased that Congress passed the ADUFA reauthorization and President Biden signed it into law.”