NCBA Seeks interns for summer 2025

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (January 23, 2025) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced applications for two internship opportunities available summer 2025, a public policy internship based in Washington, D.C. and a meetings and events internship based in Centennial, Colorado.



“Our interns perform critical work, and they have the opportunity to learn about how NCBA is at the forefront of defending America’s cattle producers and their legacy,” said NCBA President-Elect Buck Wehrbein. “If you want to advocate for farmers and ranchers in Washington or support the critical events that help us advance the beef industry, I encourage you to apply for internships at NCBA.”



The public policy internship is held in conjunction with the Public Lands Council (PLC) and interns will have the opportunity to work on government advocacy projects that advance NCBA’s and PLC’s policy priorities. Interns will participate in research, monitor federal regulations and congressional activity, and participate in meetings with policy stakeholders.



The meetings and events internship will give students an opportunity to learn about managing public events including logistics, marketing, venue coordination, and budgeting. Meetings and events interns will assist in the planning of NCBA’s annual Summer Business Meeting and CattleCon .



Both internships will run from May 19, 2025, through August 15, 2025. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, be junior or senior undergraduate students or graduate students, and be available for the duration of the internship. For more information and to complete an application, please visit ncba.org .

–NCBA