NCBA Shares Hurricane Helene Disaster Resources: USDA increasing flexibility, state cattle groups accepting donations

WASHINGTON (October 4, 2024) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) shared updated information about disaster relief programs available to cattle producers impacted by Hurricane Helene and opportunities to support disaster recovery through NCBA state affiliates.



“The cattle industry is a family and together we will recover from the devastation brought by Hurricane Helene,” said NCBA President Mark Eisele. “I encourage you to utilize the relief programs available through USDA and contact NCBA if you encounter any challenges or need assistance.”



The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended flexibilities and waivers to disaster relief programs making it easier for cattle producers to apply for these programs and receive timely payments.

Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) and Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP): Extended ECP and EFRP signup that begins Oct. 15, 2024, and runs through June 1, 2025, in states affected by Hurricane Helene.Waiver of onsite inspection requirement for non-engineering practices for ECP and EFRP. Executed Emergency Response (ER-850) authorization of emergency National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) circumstances to expedite FSA approval of practices involving surface debris removal, fence restoration, and non-ground disturbing activities.

Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP): Guidance to FSA County Committees and local staff to exercise maximum flexibility in determining acceptable loss documentation and to ensure LIP applications are acted on timely.

Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish (ELAP): Assistance to help cover above normal costs to transport livestock to feed and/or transport feed/forage to livestock in hurricane-impacted states. Assistance to help cover above normal costs to haul water to livestock in hurricane-impacted states. Tree Assistance Program (TAP): Extension of TAP assistance to trees/bushes/vines that have not died but are no longer capable of production (not economically viable). Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP): Waiver of 72-hour notification requirement on hand harvested crops. Extended deadline to file a Notice of Loss with FSA. Flexibility for FSA staff to perform loss adjustment activities and/or waive field inspections in cases where the cause of loss can be verified through other means. Marketing Assistance Loans (MAL): Additional time for producers to deliver commodities to a buyer to repay MALs with sale proceeds.Postponement of MAL foreclosure letters applicable to losses or damages due to hurricanes for up to 90 calendar days.

USDA has also created a hurricane specific webpage at farmers.gov , which contains additional information on relief programs and deadlines for filing applications. All USDA disaster relief programs are accessed through your local USDA Service Center where you can speak directly with USDA staff. To find your local Service Center, please visit offices.usda.gov .



If you encounter any difficulties navigating these programs, please contact NCBA’s Washington, D.C. office at (202) 347-0228. To streamline the process of interacting with USDA, we encourage you to keep accurate records of your herd and document damages by taking photos, videos, or making written lists with detailed descriptions.



Additionally, NCBA state affiliates are currently collecting donations for Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.



“In the cattle industry, we give our neighbors a hand when they need it and the same is true for helping our fellow producers who are impacted by Hurricane Helene,” Eisele added. “I encourage you to consider making a donation to these state cattlemen’s associations so they can assist producers who are on the long road to recovering from this disaster.”



Florida



The Florida Cattlemen’s Association is accepting donations online or by check sent to:



Florida Cattlemen’s Foundation

Memo: Disaster Relief

P.O. Box 421929

Kissimmee, FL 34742



Georgia



The Georgia Cattlemen’s Association is accepting donations by check sent to:



Georgia Cattlemen’s Foundation

Memo: Hurricane Helene Response

100 Cattlemen’s Dr.

Macon, GA 31220



The Georgia Cattlemen’s Association is also coordinating donations of fencing supplies and seeking volunteers to clear areas and rebuild fences. To join this effort, please call (478) 474-6560.



North Carolina



The North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association is accepting donations by check sent to:



North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association

Memo: Hurricane Helene Response

2228 N Main Street

Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526



Tennessee



The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association is accepting donations online or by check sent to:



Tennessee Cattlemen’s Foundation Inc.

Attn: Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief

530 Brandies Circle

Suite B

Murfreesboro, TN 37128



South Carolina



The South Carolina Cattlemen’s Association is accepting donations by check sent to:



South Carolina Cattlemen’s Foundation

Attn: Hurricane Helene

P.O. Box 207

Saluda, SC 29138



Virginia



The Virginia Cattlemen’s Association is accepting donations through Venmo to @VACattlemenFoundation or by check sent to:



Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation

Memo: Disaster Relief Fund

P.O. Box 9

Daleville, VA 24083



If you are interested in supporting the recovery efforts in other ways, please contact your state cattlemen’s association or the organizations listed above. For the latest information and resources, please visit http://www.ncba.org/producers/disaster-relief-resources or call NCBA’s Washington, D.C. office at (202) 347-0228.

–NCBA