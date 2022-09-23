NCBA Statement on Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program Notice to Trade

WASHINGTON (September 22, 2022) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) released the following statement in response to a Notice to Trade published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) related to the Cattle Contracts Library (CCL) pilot program:

“The Cattle Contracts Library is designed to be a tool for cattle producers, making information accessible which may in turn allow them to capture unrealized value for their livestock,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “We are pleased to see the pilot program progressing and note the important decision to use the Livestock Mandatory Reporting statutes as a basis for any subsequent rulemakings. We look forward to continuing to work with staff at AMS to ensure the success of this tool as well as the protection of our members’ proprietary business information.”

Read the Notice to Trade here . Read NCBA’s comments on the CCL, submitted to AMS in April 2022 here .

–NCBA