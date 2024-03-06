NCBA Statement on Latest Packers and Stockyards Rule

WASHINGTON (Mar. 5, 2024) – Today, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane issued a statement following the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) latest Packers and Stockyards rule:



“NCBA’s concern with this regulation has always been based in the rule’s unforeseen impacts to standard business practices. We have remained consistently opposed to any discriminatory practices in the marketplace. While we still have concerns about the unintended consequences of the rule, we are pleased that USDA has addressed most of our significant concerns between the proposed and final rules. We continue to urge USDA to ensure this rule remains focused on its stated objective—with which we wholeheartedly agree—and does not stray into extraneous, unrelated subject matter discussed in the proposal’s preamble.” – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association