NCBA Supports Withdrawal of Harmful Speed Limiter Rule

WASHINGTON (July 24, 2025) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) shared support for the withdrawal of the speed limiter rule by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), two agencies under the U.S. Department of Transportation.



“America’s livestock haulers know how to safely navigate our nation’s roads and putting an artificial speed device in the truck with them was only going to create safety hazards, increase risk to drivers and travelers, and push livestock haulers out of their jobs,” said NCBA Policy Division Chair Skye Krebs, an Oregon rancher. “As the holder of a Commercial Driver’s License myself, I know how much training and licensing occurs before a hauler gets behind the wheel. We have full faith in the safe practices of our livestock haulers and appreciate FMCSA and NHTSA standing with drivers by withdrawing this rule. NCBA is committed to supporting livestock haulers and protecting the safety of our roadways.”



NCBA has partnered with organizations like the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to raise concerns with this proposed rule. NCBA has recognized that adding another piece of government-mandated technology to trucks will make them less prepared to adjust to road conditions while actually making the roads less safe. NCBA previously joined OOIDA in supporting the DRIVE Act to prevent this dangerous speed limiter mandate. NCBA thanks Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and the leadership of FMCSA and NHTSA for withdrawing this proposed rule.

–NCBA