NCBA Thanks President Biden, Secretary Vilsack for Taking Vital Steps to Strengthen Cattle and Beef Supply Chain

WASHINGTON (July 9, 2021) — Today, President Biden signed an executive order which initiates several federal rulemakings and commits $500 million to expanding processing capacity in the beef industry. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) thanked President Biden and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack for acting rapidly to address key concerns impacting cattle and beef producers.

NCBA welcomed the announcement of rulemakings to improve the accuracy of the “Product of the USA” beef label and implement a $500 million-strategy to expand processing capacity as vital steps toward a more resilient industry supply chain.

“NCBA’s top priority in Washington is pushing for policies that strengthen the business climate for our producers,” said Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “We thank President Biden and Secretary Vilsack for the leadership and swift action they’ve shown on some of the top issues impacting our producers, including ‘Product of the USA’ labeling and grants to expand regional, independent processing capacity. Today’s executive order is a vital next step toward securing a steady beef supply chain, and increasing opportunities for profitability for our producers. We have actively engaged the administration on these issues thus far, and we will continue to advocate for the needs of American cattle producers as the rulemaking processes begin.”

Today’s Executive Order includes several provisions specifically aimed at key concerns in the cattle and beef industry, including:

Directs USDA to consider issuing new rules defining the “Product of the USA” label on beef so consumers have accurate, transparent information at the grocery store.

Directs USDA to develop a plan to increase opportunities for producers to sell their product in fair, transparent, and competitive markets.

Directs USDA to consider issuing new rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act, making it easier for producers to bring claims.

