NCBA Thanks Trump Administration for Protecting Cattle Health and Critical Trade

WASHINGTON (February 1, 2025) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) thanked President Donald J. Trump and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for working swiftly to protect the U.S. cattle herd from the threat of New World screwworm. Today’s announcement from USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) reopens cross-border movement of cattle with numerous safeguards to prevent the spread of dangerous pests.

“We appreciate USDA working with their counterparts in Mexico to institute an inspection program that will protect our nation’s cattle herd from the threat of New World screwworm,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall. “Safely reopening trade is important to the livelihood of many cattle farmers and ranchers, and we are thankful to President Trump for making this issue a top priority of his administration. This action once again demonstrates President Trump’s commitment to rural America.”

USDA-APHIS has negotiated and secured approval of a comprehensive protocol that involves layers of veterinary inspection and treatment to prevent the spread of New World screwworm in addition to other types of ticks and insects. Protecting the U.S. cattle herd from New World screwworm is a top priority for NCBA. The association has distributed information to cattle producers nationwide and is continuing to advocate for additional funding for sterile flies, which are used to eradicate the screwworm.

–National Cattlemen’s Beef Association