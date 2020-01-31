NCBA urges congress to oppose Act | TSLN.com

NCBA urges congress to oppose Act

News | January 31, 2020

WASHINGTON (January 31, 2019) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) announced opposition to H.R. 5737, the Voluntary Grazing Permit Retirement Act, introduced yesterday by Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA). The bill would require federal land management agencies to permanently end livestock grazing on any allotments where the current permittee has accepted a payout in exchange for relinquishment of their term grazing permit.

“Grazing is an essential and irreplaceable tool for federal land managers,” said fifth-generation Oregon rancher and PLC President Bob Skinner. “Depriving them of this tool—the oldest of the multiple-uses—in order to placate the unfounded demands of radical environmentalists would be detrimental to the overall health of these landscapes and is entirely inconsistent with the original intent of both the Taylor Grazing Act and the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act.”

“This legislation proves exactly why NCBA and PLC’s ‘Value of Grazing’ media campaign was so important,” added Tennessee cattle producer and NCBA President Jennifer Houston. “From fire mitigation to carbon sequestration, livestock grazing is necessary for healthy grasslands and soil.”

The bill currently has 10 Democratic cosponsors.

–NCBA

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee has approved the use of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registrations, effective immediately.Zimeta, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary medicine. Read the FDA announcement, including precautions for humans administering Zimeta and the history of dipyrone use in horses.Conditions of AdministrationThe use of Zimeta will require, per VIO403, a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal completed and submitted to show management at an AQHA-approved show. Administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is prohibited by AQHA rules.About Conditionally Permitted Therapeutic MedicationAny drug, medication or substance that could affect the performance of a horse that is used for the legitimate treatment of illness or injury and is not specified as a prohibited substance as defined in VIO401.1, VIO401.5, VIO401.6 or VIO410.7 shall be considered a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication. However, conditionally permitted therapeutic medications are prohibited and use thereof subjects the person to disciplinary action, unless all conditions of their administration are met.Additional information regarding conditionally permitted therapeutic medications can be found under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the AQHA Rulebook at www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. –AQHA

