NCBA Urges Support for Cattle Industry Priorities in Reconciliation Bills

WASHINGTON (May 13, 2025) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) urged the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee to support key cattle industry priorities that help keep family farms and ranches in business.



Support for the House Agriculture Committee Reconciliation Bill



“Chairman GT Thompson’s House ag reconciliation bill contains key wins for America’s cattle farmers and ranchers. From boosting disaster recovery programs to strengthening foreign animal disease detection and prevention, this bill protects America’s livestock producers,” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer. “Cattle producers continue to face emerging animal health threats but have not received the financial resources necessary to mitigate these threats in previous emergency legislative packages. The need for these investments is crucial. NCBA urges all House Agriculture Committee members to swiftly pass this bill.”



Support for the House Ways and Means Committee Reconciliation Bill



“With the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act right around the corner, Congress needs to act now to protect family farmers and ranchers from a massive tax hike,” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus. “We strongly urge all members of the House Ways and Means Committee to support Chairman Jason Smith’s tax reconciliation package that reduces the Death Tax and expands pro-small business tax deductions like section 199A, section 179, and bonus depreciation.”

