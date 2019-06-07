NCBA Welcomes Exemption from EPCRA’s “Frivolous Reporting Requirements”

WASHINGTON (June 4, 2019) – Today Jennifer Houston, President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, released the following statement in response to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s finalization of a rule exempting livestock producers from unnecessary reporting requirements under EPCRA:

“Farmers, ranchers, and emergency response officials all agree: routine emissions from agricultural operations are not a threat to local communities. Congress made a common-sense decision to exempt livestock producers from frivolous reporting requirements at the federal level with its passage of the FARM Act, and we are glad to see EPA fully implement the law by providing relief from burdensome state and local reporting requirements. Rather than submitting needless paperwork, talking to responders about potential on-farm hazards can save lives. The removal of this unnecessary burden will allow first responders to focus on real emergencies, and will allow livestock producers to focus on feeding the world.”

