NCBA Welcomes First Phase In U.S./China Trade Deal

WASHINGTON (Dec. 13, 2019) – National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) CEO Colin Woodall issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement that the U.S. and China have agreed to a phase one trade deal:

“The announcement of a phase one deal with China is welcome news for the U.S. beef industry. While we wait to learn more about the details of the agreement, we are optimistic that this positive news will bring long lasting relief to farmers and ranchers who have been targeted with China’s retaliatory tariffs for many months.” said Woodall. “While tariffs grab most of the headlines, China’s unjustifiable non-tariff barriers and restrictions on science-based production technologies must be addressed so that Chinese consumers can enjoy the same high-quality, safe and sustainably-produced U.S. beef that Americans have enjoyed for decades. We encourage the Trump Administration to keep working with China to establish meaningful market access and rules of trade based on market demand and science, most importantly. This is an important step forward and something that both countries must build on for our mutual prosperity.”

–NCBA