NCBA Welcomes House Passage of Two ESA Resolutions

WASHINGTON (July 28, 2023) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) welcomed the passage of two congressional resolutions that nullify the Biden administration’s Endangered Species Act (ESA) listings of the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s listing of these two species undermines on-the-ground, voluntary conservation work and hugely overextends the footprint of the federal government on cattle operations.



“The Biden administration’s listing of the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat create numerous challenges for cattle producers and fail to consider all of their critical conservation work,” said NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “We appreciate Congress taking bipartisan, bicameral action to nullify these two listings and I thank the House for passing these two joint resolutions.”



S.J. Res. 9 would nullify the lesser prairie chicken listing. This listing is extremely concerning because it grants non-government third-parties the ability to review cattle producers’ grazing management plans. The lesser prairie chicken also only survives due to producers’ conservation investments, and this rule fails to consider how livestock production supports the birds’ habitat.



S.J. Res. 24 would nullify the northern long-eared bat listing. The northern long-eared bat is declining due to White Nose Syndrome, a naturally occurring disease that is not caused by human activity. This listing disrupts cattle producers’ ability to effectively manage their land.



Both resolutions have already passed the Senate and now go to the President for signature.