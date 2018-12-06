NCBA Welcomes New Market Access for U.S. Beef in Morocco

WASHINGTON (December 6, 2018) – Today President Kevin Kester issued the following statement in response to the announcement that U.S. beef gained new market access in Morocco:

"Open markets are the lifeblood of the U.S. cattle and beef industry. New access to Morocco is welcome news for producers and we are excited that Moroccan consumers can now enjoy high-quality U.S. beef. NCBA is grateful for the leadership President Trump, Ambassador Lighthizer, and Ambassador Doud have shown on this issue. We look forward to working with them to continue tearing down trade barriers for U.S. beef in markets around the world."

Background

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced today that the government of Morocco has agreed to allow imports of U.S. beef and beef products into Morocco. 2018 is the first year that U.S. beef exporters have access to Morocco's market under the terms of the U.S.-Morocco Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

