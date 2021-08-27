NCBA: Young Cattle Producers Needed for 2022 Convention Internships

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Aug. 27, 2021) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is offering college students a unique behind-the-scenes experience through its annual convention internship program. The 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, the largest annual meeting of the U.S. beef cattle industry, will take place Feb. 1-3, 2022, in Houston.

Up to 18 interns will be selected and will be responsible for setting up the indoor arena, assisting at committee meetings and Cattlemen’s College, posting on social media and contributing in the NCBA booth. NCBA will strive to provide students time to maximize industry networking.

Student interns must be able to work Jan. 29-Feb. 5, 2022, provide their own transportation to Houston, and be at least a junior-level college student at an accredited university at the time of the event. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, should be well-versed in all areas of social media and preferably have a background in, or working knowledge of, the cattle and/or beef industry.

This one-of-a-kind opportunity offers college students the ability to network with industry stakeholders throughout the beef industry and gain valuable experience. Students will also receive a one-year NCBA student membership.

Interested students must complete an online Student Internship Application and submit college transcripts, two letters of recommendation and a resume. The application deadline is Oct. 16, 2021. For more information, contact Grace Webb at gwebb@beef.org .

–NCBA