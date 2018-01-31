NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen Kicks off Spring Season

DENVER (January 31, 2018) – NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen television show kicks off its Spring season at the 2018 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, January 31-February 3. While in Phoenix, the Cattlemen to Cattlemen crew will be covering the event and reporting news about the 2018 NCBA policy priorities, new technologies from the NCBA Trade Show, cattle handling practices at the demo arena and much more.

This season will showcase news from Washington D.C., animal health and management, producer education, market news and day-in-the-life profiles of cattle producers from across the country. NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen is created by cattlemen for cattlemen and offers topics that are valuable for producers to use.

"Cattlemen to Cattlemen is one of the best ways NCBA can communicate with farmers and ranchers today," said Craig Uden, NCBA president. "We are very proud of the value this television show brings to the beef industry."

NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen airs Tuesday nights at 8:30 p.m. EST on RFD-TV. In addition, all episodes are available online at http://www.YouTube.com/cattlementocattlemen. The program is also on Facebook; follow the NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen page and stay updated with photos, details on upcoming shows while connecting with other cattlemen and women.

–NCBA