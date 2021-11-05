NCBA’s National Anthem Contest Draws Singers of All Ages

Public Invited to Select Winner from Four Finalists

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Oct. 25, 2021) – Four finalists have been selected for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) 9th annual National Anthem Singing Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®. The winner will receive a trip to the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in Houston, Texas, to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Opening General Session on Feb. 1 as well as the evening event on Feb. 3. The four finalists are:

Kassidy Bremer of Redfield, Iowa, is a sixth-generation beef producer who raises seedstock and show steers and participates in the daily decisions of her family’s operation.

Stephanie Nash of Chapel Hill, Tenn., is a fourth-generation dairy farmer and a passionate agriculture advocate who enjoys sharing family famer stories across the country.

Ward Hafenfeld of Weldon, Calif., is a fifth-generation rancher with a passion for singing and a desire to carry on his family’s heritage in the beef industry.

Terry Ellingson of Dahlen, N.D., returned to his family’s beef and dairy farm after graduating from college and now raises registered red and black Simmental.

Videos of the finalists will be available for viewing and voting at https://convention.ncba.org beginning Nov. 1. The public can vote for their favorite singer once per day per person through Nov. 19, and the winner will be announced Nov. 22, 2021.

“We were excited to receive so many wonderful contest entries this year from singers of all ages, and from across the country,” said Jennifer Hollingshead, director of meetings and events at NCBA. “Now it is up to the public to vote for their favorite singer and select the winner.”

The winning singer will receive roundtrip airfare to Houston, hotel room for three nights, convention registration, a meet-and-greet hosted by Norbrook®, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.

Convention registration opens Nov. 1, 2021. For more information and to register, visit https://convention.ncba.org/ .

