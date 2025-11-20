NCTA Alumna Finds Her Calling in Seed Research

Curtis, NE – Desarae Catlett grew up on the edge of Broken Bow, Nebraska. While her family was not directly involved in agriculture, her time in FFA helped her discover a love for the field and eventually led her to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

At NCTA, Desarae began her studies in agronomy, quickly discovering that the hands-on learning and tight-knit community were exactly what she needed. She enjoyed her classes and the people so much that she decided to stay an extra year to earn a second degree in agricultural business. Looking back, she says the small campus community was one of the best parts of her college experience.

“It was such a great small-town experience,” she said. “Everybody knew everybody, and you always had someone who had your back. The friends and professors I met at NCTA are still some of my closest friends today.”

Desarae also remembers traveling to places like Moline, Illinois; Crookston, Minnesota; and Denver, Colorado. Those trips opened her eyes to new opportunities, career paths, and different parts of the country she had never seen before.

After graduating from NCTA in 2016, Desarae continued her education online through the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in applied science. Her early career included roles included sales, agronomy, and engineering before finding her ideal fit in research.

Today, Desarae works as a phenotyping specialist for Corteva Agriscience in Garden City, Kansas. Her team focuses on seed research and development for well-known brands such as Pioneer, Brevant, and Hoegemeyer.

“My job is the perfect mix of farming, technology, and data,” she said. “I really enjoy it.”

Desarae credits NCTA for laying the foundation for her career success. “My courses at NCTA transferred easily when I continued my education. I gained the hands-on skills and strong foundation in agronomy that helped me move forward in my career,” she said.

During her time in Curtis, Desarae was active in several student organizations. She was a member of the crops judging team, the NACTA team, and she helped start the shotgun sports club. She is proud to see that team still thriving today.

In her professional career, she is proud to be part of an innovative company that is shaping the future of agriculture. “It is exciting to see new seed varieties that I helped develop become part of the Pioneer lineup,” she said. “Knowing I had a role in that process is really rewarding.”

Desarae still keeps in touch with NCTA through social media and enjoys encouraging young people who are considering a career in agriculture. She recently returned to campus as a guest speaker for NCTA’s Agronomy Orientation course. The class is designed to help first-year agronomy students develop academic success skills, strengthen their information literacy, explore internships, and begin setting career goals.

Her advice to current NCTA students is simple. “Your time at NCTA is setting you up for the rest of your career,” she said. “Whether you plan to return to the family farm or work in agricultural research, the lessons you learn in Curtis will stay with you. The people, the work ethic, and the technical skills you gain here all build the foundation for your future success.”

image-1

NCTA Agronomy Orientation students welcomed NCTA alumna Desarae Catlett ’16 as a guest speaker last week. Now a phenotyping specialist with Corteva Agriscience, Desarae shared her journey from the small-campus community in Curtis to a rewarding career in seed research and development. The Agronomy Orientation course connects students with industry professionals and successful alumni to help them build career goals, strengthen academic skills, and explore real-world pathways in agriculture.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln