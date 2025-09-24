NCTA Alumna Turns Passion for Leathercraft into Thriving Business

Ashley Connell named her business in honor of her grandfather, Ralph Hoffine, whose tools she used to start creating leather work. Ashley-Connell-RH-Custom-Leather

When Ashley Connell, a 2020 graduate of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA), first came to Curtis, she was drawn by the small-town atmosphere, hands-on agriculture programs, and the opportunity to learn in a close-knit community. Today, those same values shape her growing leather business, which blends artistry, durability, and deep agricultural roots.

At NCTA, she majored in Veterinary Technology with an emphasis in Equine Health, a program that helped her sharpen practical skills while building lifelong connections. “NCTA really taught me diligence, whether it was taking good notes or keeping detailed records,” she explained. Courses like Equine Marketing proved especially impactful. “I use those lessons every day in my business.” Campus life also left an imprint, from serving as a Resident Assistant to engaging in the many student activities.

Connell is a 2020 graduate of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Ashley-Connell-NCTA-20

Her journey into leatherworking began with family ties. When NCTA ordered a custom buckle, she wanted a handmade belt to match. Inspired by memories of her late grandfather, who once worked with leather, she picked up his tools and gave it a try. That first belt for her college buckle led to a request from a friend, and soon others were asking for belts of their own. “It just happened, I wanted to make a little money, and I was thankful for the friends who supported me in those early days.”

What began as simple belts has since grown into a wide variety of handcrafted products: purses, wallets, headstalls, saddle repairs, blazer lapels, hair conchos, notebook covers, cooler toppers, back cinch phone cases, wedding bouquet wraps, and more. While she admits her first projects were rough, practice and persistence paid off. “The more I worked, the more I realized my flaws and how far I was from perfection. But that just made me keep going.”

Her agricultural background influences every decision she makes as a craftswoman. “I want my products to last in ag settings, so I think about how they’ll actually be used. That’s why I choose high-quality materials that can hold up.”

An RH Custom Leather belt. RH-Custom-Leather-belt

Running a business alongside full-time ranch work hasn’t been without challenges. From learning the craft of tooling and design to navigating marketing, sales, and the time-consuming logistics of packaging and communication, she balances it all. Ranch work fills her days, while evenings are devoted to leatherwork. “It goes hand in hand,” she said.

Despite the demands, she finds joy in every finished project. Her business also carries personal meaning; it’s named in honor of her grandfather, Ralph Hoffine, and she continues to use and upgrade the tools he left behind. “Every time I finish a product, it becomes one of my favorites.”

Though she uses social media to share her work, she stays focused on quality rather than trends. “I know social media can come and go. I’d rather produce high-quality work that speaks for itself; that’s what brings me followers.”

Looking back, she credits NCTA with helping her step out of her comfort zone, build confidence, and form connections that continue to support her business today.

For more information about NCTA’s programs in agriculture, animal science, veterinary technology, and business, visit https://ncta.unl.edu .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln