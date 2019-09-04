NCTA Farm Bureau club to reorganize

CURTIS, Neb. – The Collegiate Farm Bureau Club at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will have its reorganizational meeting Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

President Clade Anderson of Otis, Kansas, a sophomore majoring in agronomy said any NCTA student is welcome to attend. The meeting will be in the NCTA Education Center, with food served for attendees.

The Collegiate Farm Bureau Club focuses on issues in Nebraska agriculture such as opportunities through the Young Farmers and Ranchers group in Farm Bureau, education and agricultural literacy, and state and federal policy impacting agricultural producers.

The collegiate club is affiliated with the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation. Students are eligible to participate as collegiate delegates to the state convention in December, attend YF&R conferences and activities, and are campus leaders in agricultural policy and issues discussions.

Faculty sponsor is Brad Ramsdale, associate professor of agronomy and NCTA crops judging coach. He organizes educational tours for club members.

Ramsdale also encourages students to participate in an annual legislative visit to the Nebraska Unicameral each spring.

–NCTA