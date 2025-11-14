NCTA Welcomes Alumna Hanna Rainforth for Equine Sports Therapy Demo and Marketing Discussion 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Hanna Rainforth demonstrates equine sports therapy techniques to NCTA students and visitors on the NCTA campus. thumbnail_image

Curtis NE – The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture welcomed alumna Hanna Rainforth back to campus this week for an engaging Equine Sports Therapy Demonstration and an Equine Marketing Discussion with students in the Equine Health and Equine Management classes.

Rainforth is a Licensed Veterinary Technician from Grand Island, Nebraska. She owns Midwest Equine Sports Therapy and Raining H Media, two businesses that focus on equine wellness and western performance industries. She graduated from NCTA in 2017 with a degree in Veterinary Technology and a focus in Equine Health and Industry Management.

During her visit, Rainforth demonstrated sports therapy techniques, discussed the benefits of equine massage, and shared insights into effective marketing within the performance horse world. She also spoke about her career path and the education that helped shape it.

Rainforth said her time at NCTA played a major role in her success as a technician and business owner. “My education here helped me pass my licensing exam and work in many different clinic settings. It also gave me the knowledge and confidence to start my own businesses in the equine industry,” she shared.

She reflected fondly on her days at NCTA, including traveling to shows with the ranch horse team and practicing skills with classmates in the veterinary technology building. Rainforth encouraged students to commit fully to their studies and to invest in relationships on campus.

“My message to students is to put your heads down and study, take your education seriously, and build strong relationships with your fellow students. They will become your connections and colleagues later on,” she said. “Be professional in person and on social media. You never know who is watching and what opportunities you may miss.”

About NCTA

At the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, student success is at the center of everything we do. As part of the University of Nebraska system, NCTA is a two-year technical college offering an affordable, hands-on education in agriculture, veterinary technology, and related fields.

Students gain real-world experience through direct access to animals, crops, and industry equipment—learning side-by-side with expert faculty, university and industry partners. With one-rate tuition, high job placement, and award-winning teams in Rodeo, Ranch Horse, Stock Dog, Shotgun Sports, Crops, and Livestock Judging, NCTA connects the classroom to high-demand careers. For more information visit: ncta.unl.edu.