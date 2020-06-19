NCW Announces 2020 Beef Ambassador Contest Winners
Lincoln, NE (June 19,2020) – 2020 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest was held virtually on Monday, June 15. Contestants participated in a media interview and prepared an issue response.
The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest provides an opportunity for youth to become spokesperson and future leaders in the beef industry. The winner of each division will receive a custom belt buckle. The Collegiate will be presented with a scholarship from the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation after completing their term.
“Moving forward, keep sharing your stories, sell your personality and expertise, and keep immersing yourself in great opportunities like the Beef Ambassador contest!” – Mitch Rippe, Beef Ambassador Contest Judge
Collegiate Division
1st place – Dakota Lovett, Bladen
2nd place – Kaylee Wheeler, Wood Lake
3rd place – Aime Leandre Shimwa Wvuyekure, Lincoln
Senior Division
1st place – Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg
2nd place – Abby Scholz, Loomis
3rd place – Helene Keiser Gothenburg
–Nebraska Cattlewomen
