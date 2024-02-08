ND Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct two new members                                                                    

Leaders of the wheat and cattle industries, from opposite corners of the state, are the latest inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame. Brian O’Toole and Roger Stuber will be officially inducted on March 6th during the ND Winter Show in Valley City.

Brian O’Toole traveled the world promoting U.S. wheat and North Dakota-grown wheat in particular.

O’Toole is a partner in T.E. O’Toole Farms, a sixth-generation Centennial Farm in Pembina County. O’Toole served for 12 years on the North Dakota Wheat Commission and is remembered for his unwavering support for the development of hard red spring wheat varieties that upheld a reputation for high quality.

His passion for wheat and wheat promotion caused him to move through the chairs of U.S. Wheat Associates (USW), eventually becoming chairman in 2015. U.S. Wheat Associates is the industry’s market development organization, working to expand the market for U.S. wheat in more than 100 countries.

During his service on the state Wheat Commission and USW, O’Toole traveled on trade missions to twenty-three of those countries, including Cuba, a market that had been closed to U.S. citizens for fifty years.

Additional industry involvement by O’Toole includes chairing the ND Crop Improvement and Seed Association and the State Board of Agricultural Research and Extension’s Wheat Granting Committee. He served for 16 years at the Wheat Marketing Center in Portland, Oregon.

O’Toole and his wife Sara farm with a son, daughter and son-in law. He is president of O’Toole Seed, a family-owned seed company. He has received Outstanding Young Farmer, Master Farmer, and Premier Seed Grower Awards.

Roger Stuber, a third-generation owner and partner of Stuber Ranch near Bowman, North Dakota has a lifetime of service to the beef industry on the local, state and national level.

Stuber’s unique contributions to the U.S. cattle industry came through positions of leadership, including serving as president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Association (NCA) and American Hereford Association. He also served on the North Dakota Beef Commission and North Dakota Natural Beef.

During his term as NCA President, Stuber was instrumental in the early planning stages of the beef industry’s long-range plan, which included unification of the four national beef industry organizations.

A higher education that included courses in business administration and law served him well when, as President of the NCA in 1993, he was able to influence the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in Geneva, Switzerland.

Stuber has been inducted into the American Hereford Hall of Fame and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, was named “Trailblazer of the Year” in 1995 by Beef Magazine, and is a recipient of the ND Stockmen’s Association’s “Top Hand Award.”

Today, the Stuber ranch, under the direction of Roger Stuber and his family, is five generations strong. Stuber Hereford Ranch (SR) cattle have been sold throughout the U.S. and exported to countries as far away as Argentina and Kazakhstan.

The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame was established by the 1997 North Dakota legislature to provide a way to honor men and women who have made significant contributions to the state’s leading industry, agriculture.

–North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame