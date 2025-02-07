   ND Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct Vogel and Brown                                                        

A soil health pioneer and “the farmers lawyer” are the latest inductees to the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame. Gabe Brown and Sarah Vogel will be officially inducted on March 5, 2025, during the ND Winter Show in Valley City.

Gabe Brown is a pioneer of the regenerative agriculture movement. Globally recognized for his innovative work as a conservationist, entrepreneur and agricultural systems thinker, he was named one of the 25 most influential agricultural leaders in the United States by the National No-Till Association. On his ranch near Bismarck, Brown was an early adopter of no-till seeding systems, diverse cover crops, rotational grazing and integrated crop/livestock systems. Brown has taken what he learned and mentored producers in this country and beyond. Brown is a founder and partner in Understanding Ag LLC, a regenerative agriculture consulting company. His popular book “Dirt to Soil” has been translated into eleven languages, underlining his global footprint in regenerative agriculture. Over the years, many groups from all 50 states and more than 30 countries have visited his ranch to see his unique operation.

Gabe Brown Gabe-Brown-Photo-1

Sarah Vogel has been a legendary advocate and leader for family farmers and ranchers, not only in North Dakota, but throughout the country. In 1988, she was elected North Dakota’s Commissioner of Agriculture, becoming the first woman in U.S. history to be elected to that position in any state. In the height of the 1980s economic farm crisis, Vogel brought a national class-action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (Coleman vs. Block) and won, halting farm foreclosures and protecting the constitutional rights of 240,000 U.S. farm families. The Coleman case also laid the foundation for federal legislation that required fair appeals processes for most USDA programs. Vogel received the Distinguished Service Award from the American Agricultural Law association in 2006. She is author of numerous publications on agriculture and the law; and in 2021 she published “The Farmer’s Lawyer” a book about the Coleman vs Block case.

Sarah Vogel Sarah-Vogel-Photo-1

The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame was established by the 1997 North Dakota legislature to provide a way to honor men and women who have made significant contributions to the state’s leading industry, agriculture.

–North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame