ND: Cover Crop Grazing Workshop, March 23

Crop and livestock producers and educators will have an opportunity to learn more about grazing cover crops during a workshop that North Dakota State University Extension will host Monday, March 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mountain time at the Astoria Hotel and Event Center in Dickinson, N.D.

Topics covered will include the latest cover crop research data, herbicide residual considerations, the NDSU grazing calculator, a cover crop identification activity, cover crop seed regulations and manure management. This workshop will include lectures, hands-on learning and small discussion groups.

“This is a great opportunity for producers, whether they are crop or livestock, to ask questions and gather information about new technologies and applications for using cover crops on their operations,” says Mary Keena, Extension livestock environmental management specialist at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center.

The workshop is free to attend and lunch will be provided, but registration is required because only 60 seats are available. You can register using this link: https://ndstate.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_094ujwlPaQTCv6R.

A block of rooms is available until March 20 at the event center. Call 701-456-5000 and ask for the “CC Workshop – NDSU Extension” room rate.

The North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Professional Development Program is funding the workshop. For more information, contact Keena at mary.keena@ndsu.edu.

