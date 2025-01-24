ND Farmers Union legislative activity

NDFU SUPPORTS PROPERTY TAX RELIEF

NDFU testified in support of House Bill 1176 , a $535 million property tax relief and reform package. The proposal, which is championed by Gov. Kelly Armstrong and legislative leadership, would raise the Primary Residence Credit to $1,550. The bill would also cap local budget increases at three percent annually.



While NDFU supported the package, the organization pressed for direct property tax relief for farmers and ranchers. NDFU urged legislators to limit property tax credits to a certain percentage of a taxpayer’s liability. The organization also stressed the need for strong investments in rural infrastructure and services to mitigate the effect of budget caps.

The legislative session is in full swing after convening on Jan. 7. The first full week of hearings was a busy one for NDFU. Here is a quick update on what NDFU’s team has been up to:

NDFU supported SB 2020. SB 2020 would provide an appropriation for NDSU extension, Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute and North Crops Institute along with other research centers and priorities.

HB 1143 would provide a one-time, $10 million appropriation for the Agriculture Commissioner to establish a food distribution facility grant program. NDFU supports this measure.

NDFU supported HB 1207 , which would establish an election process for the North Dakota Beef Commission.

SB 2142 would create a fund using 25% of the excise tax for non-oil-producing townships. The remaining 75% of the tax would go into the flexible transportation fund. NDFU supports this measure.

NDFU submitted testimony supporting a “Do Pass” recommendation for HB 1132 which would allow schools to provide whole, 2%, and flavored bulk milk.

NDFU testified in support of HB 1151 , a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of cell-cultured protein in North Dakota. NDFU also encouraged legislators to maintain strong labeling requirements in state law.

SB 2097 would create a $50 million rural community endowment fund. NDFU stressed the need for strong investments in rural communities.

SB 2157 calls for an interim study to create a state program that would allow a farmer or rancher to receive an insurance discount for completing a safety course. NDFU supported the bill.

NDFU encouraged the legislature to adopt an amendment to SB 2161 . The bill would increase the assessments for the barley and wheat checkoffs.

SB 2118 would change the process of determining culvert capacity based on flow determinations and allow existing undersized stream crossings to remain in place. The NDFU opposed the bill.

–North Dakota Farmers Union