North Dakota State University Extension and Montana State University Extension are co-hosting the Solid Finances webinar series, which teaches adult financial education in 13 sessions.

The series starts Oct. 30.

The 2019-2020 schedule of free webinars includes sessions on student loans, retirement planning, financial stress, home buying and estate planning. The first session, “Home Buying Jargon: What Do I Need to Know?” will be on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 1:05 to 1:55 p.m. Central time.

This year’s program will include several expert speakers. Carrie Johnson, NDSU Extension family economics specialist; Joel Schumacher, Extension economics associate specialist at Montana State; and Marsha Goetting, Extension family economics specialist at Montana State, will use their economics expertise to address some new topics. For a complete schedule, visit http://solidfinances.msuextension.org/schedule.html.

“Hundreds of individuals from across the county have participated in this award-winning program that has been offering financial education opportunities for more than a decade,” Johnson says.

The webinar series is free and no products or services are sold as part of the series. Sessions are available in two ways:

People may register for the webinar series to obtain a login ID, then view the live sessions from their computer. To register, visit http://solidfinances.msuextension.org and follow registration instructions.

All sessions will be available as archives on the Solid Finances website: http://solidfinances.msuextension.org/pastrecordings.html.

For more information about the Solid Finances webinar series, contact Johnson at 701-231-8593 or carrie.johnson.1@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension