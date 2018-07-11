ND: Grazing School Set for Sept. 5-7

Livestock producers can learn about the principles of range management and how to incorporate them into livestock operations.

Livestock producers will have an opportunity to learn about the principles of range management and how to incorporate them into livestock operations during the 2018 North Dakota Grazing School set for Sept. 5-7 at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn.

North Dakota State University Extension, the North Dakota Chapter of the Society for Range Management, North Dakota Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition are hosting the event.

"The three-day school will include ranch tours, presentations from livestock producers, and sessions on soil and ecological sites, plant identification, proper stocking rate, grazing management, infiltration and range improvements," says Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

"At the end of the school, producers will have a completed grazing management plan they can incorporate into their operation," says Breana Kiser, NDSU Extension's agriculture and natural resources agent in Dickey County. "Each operation also will receive a range monitoring kit."

The registration fee is $150 for the first person and $75 for each additional person in the same operation if paid by Aug. 1. After that, the fee is $200 for the first person and $100 for each additional person. Registration is limited to 20 operations. Meals and lodging are included in the registration fee, and camper hookups are available.

Students can attend for a reduced registration fee of $75 prior to Aug. 1 and $100 after that date.

Register for the school online at https://tinyurl.com/NDGrazingSchool. For more information, contact Kiser at breana.s.kiser@ndsu.edu or 701-541-7050, or your local county Extension or NRCS office.

This event is sponsored by the North Dakota Rural Rehabilitation Corporation, Farm Credit Services of Mandan, Agassiz Seed & Supply, North Dakota Natural Resources Trust and North Dakota Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.

–NDSU Extension