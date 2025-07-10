NDA ANNOUNCES JESSICA SHELBURN AS AGENCY’S NEW DEPUTY DIRECTOR

Jessica-Shelburn

LINCOLN – Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Sherry Vinton has announced the hiring of Jessica Shelburn for the position of deputy director. Shelburn, who has extensive experience in political strategy, grassroots engagement and public policy, begins her position at NDA today, July, 7.

“Jessica is a Nebraska native from Oak who has devoted her career to public policy and engagement,” said Director Vinton. “Her background in agricultural leadership and her passion for serving rural communities make her a strong addition to our leadership team.”

Shelburn has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication from UNL. Early in her career, she completed a marketing internship with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service in Vienna, Austria.

Shelburn has considerable experience in agriculture and education, teaching Agriculture Education and FFA in Newman Grove Public Schools and most recently served as the Director of Grassroots Engagement for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation. In that role, she designed and led statewide engagement initiatives and served as a liaison between policy leaders and field staff, helping empower members to influence agricultural and rural policy.

“I have spent most of my life supporting not only Nebraska legislation, but the agricultural industry. The position of deputy director is an exciting opportunity, honor and privilege.” Said Shelburn. “I look forward to learning more about what NDA does for Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and their families and using my background to create new opportunities for the community.”

“Jessica has shown a commitment to public service through not only her professional career, but her continued volunteer work. Her experience as a lobbyist and legislative aide has given her many skills and tools to help put the interests of Nebraska ag producers first,” said Vinton. “I’m looking forward to working with her and seeing all she will bring to NDA and the ag industry.”

-Nebraska Department of Agriculture