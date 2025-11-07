NDA announces Nebraska Ag Youth Council members

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) works to assist the future generation of ag leaders through the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC). NAYC is a group of college students who work together to share their knowledge of the agricultural industry with young people across the state. NDA is proud to sponsor the NAYC and announce the 2025-2026 Council members.

“The NAYC is a unique opportunity that allows the next generation to help educate Nebraska youth about the importance of agriculture across the state, from Omaha to Scottsbluff,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “It’s an exciting time every year to see the new faces leading the charge and I’m looking forward to working with these Council members. Their hard work helps to shape the future of the ag industry.”

NAYC members work together to coordinate and participate in ag-related activities and events, such as tours and educational opportunities. Council members will visit elementary schools and spend time discussing where food comes from and share career opportunities with high school students. The primary focus of NAYC is to organize the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), a five-day summer conference where high school juniors and seniors from across Nebraska learn more about agriculture through educational speakers, workshops and networking.

This is NAYI’s 55th year and is the longest running event of its kind in the nation. It is made possible through the generous donations of our many sponsors.

Here is a list of the 2025-2026 NAYC Leadership and their hometowns:

Head Counselors: Braydon Binger, Hay Springs; Caleb Burnside, Stapleton

President: Abigail Hodges, Julian

Secretary: Caleb Most, Ogallala

Vice President of Communications and Social Media: Carleigh Tietz, Norfolk

Vice President of Alumni Relations: Alexa Carter, Rising City

Vice President of NAYI Improvement and Promotions: Morgan Bonifas, Aurora

Vice President of Youth Outreach: Austin Kamm, Lincoln; and

Vice Presidents of Sponsorship: Cora Hoffschneider, Waco; Carson Mau, Sutton

Additional NAYC members and their hometowns include Baylor Behrens, Friend; Gavin Bell, Hemingford; Alex Boudreau, Minden; Brie Bruns, Pender; Sam Cederburg, Minden; Morgan Havlovic, Prague; Emily Holz, Syracuse; Libby Macklin, Blue Hill; Josephine Turnbull, Waco; Will Vyhnalek, Friend; Colter Wright, Burwell.

“With one in four jobs in Nebraska relating to agriculture it’s important to educate young people about where food comes from and the career opportunities that await them in the future,” said Christin Kamm, NDA Communications Director and NAYC Advisor. “These Council members work hard each year, dedicating their time and sharing their passion for agriculture.”

To learn more about NAYC, visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/nayc or search for Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute on Facebook.

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture