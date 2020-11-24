NDA Announces Nebraska Ag Youth

LINCOLN—The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announced today its selection of the 2020-2021 Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC). The 21-member Council, all students at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, will help lead the celebration as NAYC enters its 50th year of promoting Nebraska agriculture and making a difference in the lives of young Nebraskans. NDA sponsors NAYC and its activities throughout the year.

“The student leaders who serve on NAYC dedicate their time to promoting Nebraska agriculture and teaching young Nebraskans about food and the many careers available in agriculture,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “It’s always an honor to be selected to serve on NAYC, and I look forward to working with these students as they continue to pursue their careers in agriculture and teach others about food, fuel and the ag industry.”

Throughout the year, NAYC members coordinate and participate in a wide range of activities and events that focus on agriculture. Council members visit elementary schools to talk about where food comes from, take urban youth on farm tours to experience life on a farm, and visit with high school students about career opportunities in agriculture. The primary focus of NAYC is to coordinate the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), a five-day summer conference for high school juniors and seniors full of speakers, workshops and networking opportunities. NAYI is the longest running event of its kind in the nation.

The 2020-2021 NAYC leadership includes:

Head Counselor: Kelsey Loseke, Blair;

President: Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood;

Secretary: Wesley Wach, Hayes Center;

Vice President of Communications: Cole Kalkowski, Omaha;

Vice President of Alumni Relationships: Colin Ibach, Sumner;

Vice President of NAYI Improvement and Promotion: Colton Thompson, Eustis;

Vice President of Youth Outreach: Layne Miller, Oakland; and

Vice President of Sponsorship: Isaac Stallbaumer, Oconto.

Additional NAYC members include: Nick Birdsley, Omaha; Jadyn Fleischman, Herman; Emily Hatterman, Wisner; Savannah Gerlach, DeWitt; Mitchell Manning, Fairmont; Abby Miller, Mead; Tyler Perrin, Ogallala; Taylor Ruwe, Hooper; Payton Schiller, Scribner; Megan Schroeder, Wisner; Josie Thompson, Wayne; Clayton Thomas, Bloomington, IL; and Sam Wilkins, Ainsworth.

To learn more, visit NAYC’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/nayc.html or search for Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute on Facebook.

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture