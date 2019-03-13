NDA Announces winners of 2019 ag poster contest

LINCOLN – In celebration of National Ag Week, March 10-16, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is announcing the winners of this year's poster contest. More than 1,800 students in grades 1-6 from all over the state entered NDA's annual contest by illustrating Nebraska agriculture, the state's number one industry.

"There are many talented students in Nebraska who are in tune with agriculture and the many contributions the ag industry makes to our state," said NDA Director Steve Wellman. "This year's posters were creative and thoughtful. They show how agriculture plays such an important role in our lives every day."

NDA announces the winners of its annual poster contest during National Ag Week to highlight the diversity of agriculture and celebrate the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA's website at http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/kids.

The posters, depicting this year's theme of "The Many Colors of Nebraska Agriculture," were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The poster contest is in its 16th year.

In the first and second grade division:

· 1st place: Kylie Fischer, 1st grade, St. Paul Lutheran School in West Point

· 2nd place: Karissa Schweitzer, 2nd grade, Milford Public Schools

· 3rd place: Mercy Mae McDonald, 2nd grade, Centura Public Schools in Cairo

· Governor's Choice: Creighton Weber, 2nd grade, Twin River Public Schools in Genoa

In the third and fourth grade division:

· 1st place: Kellyn Underwood, 4th grade, St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in Omaha

· 2nd place: Maryanne Winterbottom, 4th grade, Avery Elementary School in Bellevue

· 3rd place: Taiya Viacrucis, 4th grade, St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in Omaha

· Governor's Choice: Allie Dirkschneider, 4th grade, Howells-Dodge Consolidated in Dodge

In the fifth and sixth grade division:

· 1st place: Sarit Jimenez, 6th grade, Columbus Middle School

· 2nd place: Sarah Lange, 6th grade, Raymond Central Public Schools

· 3rd place: Evelyn Galicia Bedolla, 5th grade, Knickrehm Elementary School in Grand Island

· Governor's Choice: Denise Acevedo, 5th grade, Crestridge Elementary School in Omaha

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture