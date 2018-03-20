NDA announces winners of the 2018 ag poster contest

When the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) asked students in grades 1-6 to enter their annual poster contest, the students responded in large numbers. NDA received more than 2,200 posters sharing the story of Nebraska agriculture and highlighting the diversity of the state's number one industry.

"NDA is pleased to announce the winners of this year's poster contest as part of our National Ag Week activities," said NDA Director Steve Wellman. "National Ag Week is a celebration of agriculture and the people who provide the food, feed and fuel that we depend on every day. This year's posters were very creative and helped share the story that agriculture plays in our lives every day."

The posters were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The theme for this year's poster contest was "Sharing the Story of Nebraska Agriculture."

In the first and second grade division:

· 1st place: Paizley Zutavern, 2nd grade, Sandhills Elementary in Halsey

· 2nd place: Violet Augustyn, 2nd grade, Milford Elementary

· 3rd place: Kason McCaulley, 1st grade, Weeping Water Public School

· Governor's Choice: Wensi Cui, 2nd grade, Maxey Elementary School in Lincoln

In the third and fourth grade division:

· 1st place: Tristan Baxter, 3rd grade, Weeping Water Public School

· 2nd place: Grace Hahn, 4th grade, Concordia Academy in Omaha

· 3rd place: Elle Jess, 3rd grade, Ord Elementary

· Governor's Choice: Daniel Scott, 4th grade, St. Mary's Catholic School in Ord

In the fifth and sixth grade division:

· 1st place: Justin Jacobsen, 5th grade, Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island

· 2nd place: Marin Riley, 6th grade, Ord Elementary

· 3rd place: Martin Martinez, 5th grade, Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island

· Governor's Choice: IsaBelle Armstrong, 6th grade, Columbus Middle School

The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA's website at http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/kids.