NDA ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2022 AG POSTER CONTEST

March 20-26 is National Agriculture Week, and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is adding to the celebration by announcing the winners of this year’s annual poster contest. More than 1,400 students in grades 1-6 from around the state entered NDA’s annual contest by highlighting Nebraska agriculture, the state’s number one industry.

“This year’s posters represented all areas of agriculture and livestock from production and conservation to transportation and food on the table, highlighting just how important the ag industry is to Nebraska,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “I would like to thank every student who participated in the contest along with the teachers and parents who continue to teach Nebraska youth about the important role agriculture plays in our lives every day.”

NDA announces the winners of its annual poster contest during National Ag Week to highlight the diversity of agriculture and to celebrate the food, feed and fuel that farmers, ranchers and ag industry workers provide every day. The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.

The posters, depicting this year’s theme of “Nebraska Agriculture Makes the Good Life Great,” were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The poster contest is in its 19th year.

In the first and second grade division:

• 1st place: Breck Moore, 2nd grade, Blue Hill Schools

• 2nd place: Wylie Ryan, 2nd grade, Hay Springs Elementary

• 3rd place: Piper Hanson, 2nd grade, Sandhills Elementary in Halsey

• Governor’s Choice: Jaxon Taylor, 2nd grade, Blue Hill Schools

In the third and fourth grade division:

• 1st place: Anahi Diaz Vargas, 4th grade, North Park Elementary in Broken Bow

• 2nd place: Hanshiya Vijay, 3rd grade, Cavett Elementary in Lincoln

• 3rd place: Alivia Markham, 4th grade, Ackerman Elementary in Omaha

• Governor’s Choice: Emma White, 4th grade, Ackerman Elementary in Omaha

In the fifth and sixth grade division:

• 1st place: Vanessa Alarcon-Ortega, 5th grade, Chase County Elementary in Imperial

• 2nd place: Erin Kruid, 6th grade, Humphrey Public Schools

• 3rd place: Haylie Hinrichsen, 6th grade, St. Wenceslaus School in Dodge

• Governor’s Choice: Hayden Worth, 5th grade, Chase County Elementary in Imperial

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture