NDA AWARDS GRANTS TO 76 NEBRASKA MEAT PROCESSORS
LINCOLN –The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has selected 76 meat processing facilities to receive grants from the Independent Processor Assistance Program (IPAP) to support the growth of meat processing in Nebraska. In total, more than $5.19 million will be awarded from a portion of Nebraska’s share of American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to support projects designed to improve and/or expand Nebraska’s meat processing capabilities.
“When meat processing facilities increase capacity, that can lead to increases in product development and marketing opportunities, which are good for Nebraska’s economy,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “Increased capacity adds value to Nebraska’s meat products today and strengthens the meat processing industry for tomorrow. We’re pleased to be able to use this funding to invest in Nebraska communities with a passion for meat processing.”
Of the 76 meat processing facilities to receive IPAP grants, 26 are receiving these grant funds for the first time. NDA awarded approximately $4.75 million of grants in the first round of IPAP funding in September 2022. The fifty remaining awardees received funding in the first round and are receiving additional funding now.
The meat processors who received the grant money had to meet certain criteria which included: being an existing meat processor facilitating improvements, enhancements, or expansions to increase harvest capacity and/or product throughput; operating as either a USDA-FSIS facility or a federally regulated custom-exempt slaughter and processing facility; being domiciled in the State of Nebraska and registered in good standing with the Secretary of State to conduct business in Nebraska; existing sales revenue of less than $2.5 million; and employing fewer than 25 people. – Nebraska Department of Agriculture
ROUND 2 IPAP RECIPIENTS
ACE & IDA INC. ORD LOCKER
AK MEATS LLC
ALBION LOCKER, LLC
AMERICAN BUTCHERS LLC
ASC LOCKERS
B&B LOCKER
B&J MAIN ST. MARKET INC
BELSCHNER CUSTOM MEATS INC.
OFF THE RAIL BUTCHERY LLC
BRAINARD MEATS LLC
BUSY BONES
C.R. PACKING, LLC
CHUCKWAGON MEATS LLC
CJ’S PROCESSING LLC
CORNELIUS BUTCHERY
CORNHUSKER BEEF COMPANY, LLC
COUNTRY PRIDE PROCESSING INC
DEN’S COUNTRY MEATS, INC
EA THIES FAMILY LOCKER CORPORATION
ELKHORN VALLEY MEAT PROCESSING LLC
ELMWOOD MEAT PLANT
FALTIN MEAT MARKET
FLATWATER MEATS LLC DBA PRENZLOW MEATS
FREMONT MEATS INC
GENTERT PACKING CO.
GRANT PACKING INC
HD PROCESSING LLC DBA BLUE RIVER
HERM’S CUSTOM PLANT
HIGHWAY 50 SMOKEHOUSE & LIQUOR
HOLT COUNTY LOCKER LLC
HOMELAND PROCESSING LLC
HUSKER MEATS LLC
JACK’S PROCESSING
JANSEN’S CUSTOM CUTS
JORDAN’S PACK
KELLEY’S CUSTOM PACK
LITCHFIELD PACK LLC
MCLEAN BEEF INC
MEAT GARDEN BUTCHERY
MELCHER’S LOCKER & PRODUCE
MERNA PACK
MIDWEST MEAT COMPANY
MILLIGAN HOUSE OF MEATS
MK MEATS
NE FAMILY HOMESTEAD
NELSON PROCESSING
NELSON’S BUTCHER SHOP
NIELSEN’S FOODS LLC
NORTH BEND LOCKER
OAKLAND MEAT PROCESSING
PELICANS MEAT PROCESSING
PICKRELL LOCKER & SMOKEHOUSE, INC
PIERCE LOCKER
PK MEAT CO. LLC
POLK LOCKER LLC
PRAIRIE PROCESSING
R&M MEATS LLC
RAKK LOCKERS LLC
RAVENNA LOCKER INC
RIVER’S EDGE MEAT LOCKER, LLC
ROLLING T’S CUSTOM KITCHEN
SMIDT FAMILY PROCESSING LLC
STEAKMASTER, INC
STRAIGHT FROM THE FARM
T&R BUTCHER BLOCK/WHISKEY CREEK CRITTERS
TABLE TOP MEATS
TROYER MEAT LOCKER LLC
TWIN CITIES PACK LLC
TWIN LOUP QUALITY MEATS
VALENTINE LOCKER
WAUSA LOCKERS INC
WILDCAT LOCKERS INC
WILLOW CREEK MEATS
AURORA MEAT BLOCK/WINFIELD FOODS, INC
WYATT FAMILY MEATS, LLC
BORCHARD CUSTOM CUT & PROCESSING