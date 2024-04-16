NDA AWARDS GRANTS TO 76 NEBRASKA MEAT PROCESSORS

LINCOLN –The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has selected 76 meat processing facilities to receive grants from the Independent Processor Assistance Program (IPAP) to support the growth of meat processing in Nebraska. In total, more than $5.19 million will be awarded from a portion of Nebraska’s share of American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to support projects designed to improve and/or expand Nebraska’s meat processing capabilities.

“When meat processing facilities increase capacity, that can lead to increases in product development and marketing opportunities, which are good for Nebraska’s economy,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “Increased capacity adds value to Nebraska’s meat products today and strengthens the meat processing industry for tomorrow. We’re pleased to be able to use this funding to invest in Nebraska communities with a passion for meat processing.”

Of the 76 meat processing facilities to receive IPAP grants, 26 are receiving these grant funds for the first time. NDA awarded approximately $4.75 million of grants in the first round of IPAP funding in September 2022. The fifty remaining awardees received funding in the first round and are receiving additional funding now.

The meat processors who received the grant money had to meet certain criteria which included: being an existing meat processor facilitating improvements, enhancements, or expansions to increase harvest capacity and/or product throughput; operating as either a USDA-FSIS facility or a federally regulated custom-exempt slaughter and processing facility; being domiciled in the State of Nebraska and registered in good standing with the Secretary of State to conduct business in Nebraska; existing sales revenue of less than $2.5 million; and employing fewer than 25 people. – Nebraska Department of Agriculture

ROUND 2 IPAP RECIPIENTS

ACE & IDA INC. ORD LOCKER

AK MEATS LLC

ALBION LOCKER, LLC

AMERICAN BUTCHERS LLC

ASC LOCKERS

B&B LOCKER

B&J MAIN ST. MARKET INC

BELSCHNER CUSTOM MEATS INC.

OFF THE RAIL BUTCHERY LLC

BRAINARD MEATS LLC

BUSY BONES

C.R. PACKING, LLC

CHUCKWAGON MEATS LLC

CJ’S PROCESSING LLC

CORNELIUS BUTCHERY

CORNHUSKER BEEF COMPANY, LLC

COUNTRY PRIDE PROCESSING INC

DEN’S COUNTRY MEATS, INC

EA THIES FAMILY LOCKER CORPORATION

ELKHORN VALLEY MEAT PROCESSING LLC

ELMWOOD MEAT PLANT

FALTIN MEAT MARKET

FLATWATER MEATS LLC DBA PRENZLOW MEATS

FREMONT MEATS INC

GENTERT PACKING CO.

GRANT PACKING INC

HD PROCESSING LLC DBA BLUE RIVER

HERM’S CUSTOM PLANT

HIGHWAY 50 SMOKEHOUSE & LIQUOR

HOLT COUNTY LOCKER LLC

HOMELAND PROCESSING LLC

HUSKER MEATS LLC

JACK’S PROCESSING

JANSEN’S CUSTOM CUTS

JORDAN’S PACK

KELLEY’S CUSTOM PACK

LITCHFIELD PACK LLC

MCLEAN BEEF INC

MEAT GARDEN BUTCHERY

MELCHER’S LOCKER & PRODUCE

MERNA PACK

MIDWEST MEAT COMPANY

MILLIGAN HOUSE OF MEATS

MK MEATS

NE FAMILY HOMESTEAD

NELSON PROCESSING

NELSON’S BUTCHER SHOP

NIELSEN’S FOODS LLC

NORTH BEND LOCKER

OAKLAND MEAT PROCESSING

PELICANS MEAT PROCESSING

PICKRELL LOCKER & SMOKEHOUSE, INC

PIERCE LOCKER

PK MEAT CO. LLC

POLK LOCKER LLC

PRAIRIE PROCESSING

R&M MEATS LLC

RAKK LOCKERS LLC

RAVENNA LOCKER INC

RIVER’S EDGE MEAT LOCKER, LLC

ROLLING T’S CUSTOM KITCHEN

SMIDT FAMILY PROCESSING LLC

STEAKMASTER, INC

STRAIGHT FROM THE FARM

T&R BUTCHER BLOCK/WHISKEY CREEK CRITTERS

TABLE TOP MEATS

TROYER MEAT LOCKER LLC

TWIN CITIES PACK LLC

TWIN LOUP QUALITY MEATS

VALENTINE LOCKER

WAUSA LOCKERS INC

WILDCAT LOCKERS INC

WILLOW CREEK MEATS

AURORA MEAT BLOCK/WINFIELD FOODS, INC

WYATT FAMILY MEATS, LLC

BORCHARD CUSTOM CUT & PROCESSING