NDA OPENS APPLICATION PROCESS FOR 2025 NEBRASKA AG YOUTH INSTITUTE

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has opened the application process for high school juniors and seniors interested in attending the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI). NAYI is one of Nebraska’s biggest agriculture youth outreach events. The five-day program brings together students to network with ag leaders, learn more about the industry, and discover careers available in agriculture. NDA helps sponsor and coordinate NAYI every year. This year’s theme is “Agriculture: It’s in our Genes.”

NAYI will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus July 7–11, 2025. Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending must apply online at: nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/ All applications must be submitted by the April 15, 2025, deadline. NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their interest in agriculture, leadership skills and involvement.

“NAYI is the best event for high school juniors and seniors wanting to learn more about agriculture and discover career opportunities in the industry,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “NAYI is a great way for the next generation of ag leaders to connect with today’s ag industry. It’s a remarkable experience.”

NAYI features motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues, career development, networking opportunities, leadership activities, a farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation, and a dance. In its 54th year, NAYI is the longest running agricultural youth program of its kind in the nation. More than 225 students attended NAYI last year.

Students attend NAYI free of charge due to generous donations from agricultural businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations. If you or someone you know is interested in sponsoring NAYI, visit nda.nebraska.gov/NAYIsponsors/ for more information.

NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, which is comprised of 23 college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The Council’s purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including agricultural opportunities available to today’s youth.

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture