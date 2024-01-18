NDA’S ANNUAL POSTER CONTEST HIGHLIGHTS NEBRASKA AGRICULTURE

LINCOLN—With abundant natural resources, a diverse landscape, and innovative farmers and ranchers leading the way, Nebraska is home to some of the nation’s best agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s (NDA) annual poster contest highlights and celebrates Nebraska agriculture. NDA’s poster contest is open to all Nebraska students in first through sixth grades. This year’s theme, Nebraska Agriculture: Ready, Set, Grow, applies to everything in Nebraska from livestock to crops. The deadline to submit posters is March 1, 2024.

“Outreach in agriculture education is an important part of the work we do at NDA, and our annual poster contest is a good way for parents and teachers to connect with students and talk about agriculture,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “We’re looking forward to seeing the students’ creativity as they share their ideas of what Nebraska agriculture and this year’s “Ready, Set, Grow” theme looks like to them.”

NDA will announce the winners during National Agriculture Week, March 17-23, 2024, the perfect time to highlight agriculture and celebrate Nebraska’s number one industry. National Ag Week highlights the diversity of agriculture and celebrates the food, fuel, and fiber that farmers and ranchers provide every day. NDA will feature winning entries from this year’s contest on its website and in promotional materials and publications.

NDA’s poster contest is divided into three age categories for judging purposes: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students, in any Nebraska public, private or home school. All posters must be exclusively student created. Entries must be received at NDA’s office by March 1, 2024.

Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/kids. For more information, contact Christin Kamm at 402-471-6856 or by email at christin.kamm@nebraska.gov .

“NDA’s poster contest reminds all Nebraskans that agriculture positively impacts all of us, from the food we eat, to the fuel for our cars, to the clothes we wear,” said Vinton. “Last year, we received a record 2,000+ entries in our annual poster contest, and we’re hoping for even more this year.”