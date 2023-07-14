NDSU: Adult Mental Health First Aid seminar: Aug 3

Addressing the mental and behavioral health needs of those working in agriculture or related areas will be the focus of an upcoming seminar sponsored by North Dakota State University Extension and FirstLink.

Registration is now open for the Adult Mental Health First Aid program, scheduled for Aug. 3 in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

The full-day seminar is intended to address ongoing issues of stress and mental health in North Dakota. Taught by trained facilitators from FirstLink, the training will provide participants with awareness and skills to support the mental and behavioral health of self, others dealing with stress, and those working in stressful settings.

“Ongoing stress takes a toll on health, including one’s mental and emotional well-being,” says Sean Brotherson, family science specialist with NDSU Extension. “We say, ‘Sometimes you need help; sometimes you are help.’ Adult Mental Health First Aid is a program that is proven to elevate awareness and develop skills in recognizing mental health concerns and making connections to helpful resources.”

The seminar is free of charge to registered participants because of support from the North Dakota Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center project, a federally funded grant to NDSU Extension from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA).

“This program is possible because USDA-NIFA has recognized the importance of farm stress and is targeting resources at this particular issue,” says Brotherson. “We are excited to partner with FirstLink in making this training available.”

Each Adult Mental Health First Aid session consists of an eight-hour training combined with a brief self-study training. Though this particular seminar targets mental health in agriculture, anyone interested in the topic can register. The program is limited to the first 30 registrants. Registration is due by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1 to allow time for completion of a brief pre-training.

The event is hosted by NDSU Extension in Richland County at the Hektner Student Center, North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. It begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 4:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit ndsu.ag/mental-health . Direct any additional questions to Brotherson at 701-231-6143 or sean.brotherson@ndsu.edu .

