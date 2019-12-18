NDSU Agriculture, Extension Faculty and Staff Honored

North Dakota State University faculty and staff received awards for excellence in research, teaching, Extension and support staff efforts in an awards ceremony on campus Dec. 12.

Greg Lardy, associate vice president for Agricultural Affairs, acting director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and interim director of NDSU Extension, and David Buchanan, associate dean for academic programs in the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources, presented the awards during the 28th annual Agriculture and Extension Faculty/Staff Awards program.

Forty-three people were nominated this year.

The 2019 award recipients were:

Larson/Yaggie Excellence in Research Award – Zhaohui Liu, associate professor, Department of Plant Pathology

Eugene R. Dahl Excellence in Research Award – Senay Simsek, professor, Department of Plant Sciences

Earl and Dorothy Foster Excellence in Teaching Award – Lisa Christenson, associate professor of practice, Department of Animal Sciences

H.Roald and Janet Lund Excellence in Teaching Award – Thomas DeSutter, professor, School of Natural Resource Sciences

William J. and Angelyn A. Austin Excellence in Advising Award – Stacey Ostby, lecturer, Department of Animal Sciences

Excellence in Extension Early Career Award – Esther McGinnis, Extension horticulturist, Department of Plant Sciences

AGSCO Excellence in Extension Award – Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist, Carrington Research Extension Center

Charles and Linda Moses Staff Award – Wanda Keller, research specialist, Department of Animal Sciences

Donald and Jo Anderson Staff Award – Niki Lynnes, office coordinator, School of Natural Resource Sciences and Department of Plant Pathology

Rick and Jody Burgum Staff Award – Christie Erickson, assistant lab manager, School of Natural Resource Sciences

–NDSU Extension