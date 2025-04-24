NDSU and UMN Extension to host agrivoltaics webinar series highlighting sheep solar grazing

Sheep producers will share their firsthand experiences with grazing sheep under solar panels at the new agrivoltaics webinar series hosted by North Dakota State University Extension and University of Minnesota Extension at 7 p.m. on May 20. Panelists will address logistics, animal husbandry and business management skills needed to successfully graze solar sites for vegetation management.

“Grazing sheep underneath solar panels is an innovative way to keep solar site land in agriculture production. Grazing ruminants are essential to functioning grassland ecosystems,” says Sabrina Florentino, UMN Extension alternative livestock systems educator. “Our webinars will feature both producer experiences and emerging research.”

Guest speakers will discuss how the innovative practice of agrivoltaics impacts their operations, as well as the environmental benefits, the economic considerations and the practical challenges faced in managing livestock alongside renewable energy infrastructure.

“Our sheep and goat producers have an amazing future opportunity with grazing under solar farms,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and UMN Extension sheep specialist. “Increased solar grazing and small ruminant production is changing across the U.S., and you can hear our panelists provide valuable insights into both the benefits and challenges they have encountered.”

Sheep solar grazing producer panelists include Jodee Nohner, the grazing coordinator for Minnesota Native Landscapes. Nohner brings a rich heritage of agricultural expertise as a fifth-generation sheep farmer. For the past two years, Nohner has been a key team member in the grazing division at MNL, a progressive operation managing 1,500 hair sheep for solar grazing and restoration projects.

Olivia Halbur, another panelist, is the fourth generation to farm on her husband’s family farm in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. They recently leased 30 acres of their farm for 5 megawatts of solar energy production so that her family could still farm those acres by grazing the sheep. Halbur manages the vegetation with Texel sheep grazing under the solar panels.

Evan Gunthorp, along with his parents, owns Traditional Grazing Solutions, a company based in LaGrange, Indiana. The company offers comprehensive vegetation management with mechanical mowing to supplement their focus on grazing. Currently, Traditional Grazing manages and owns 900 ewes grazing on 900 acres of solar land.

Preregistration is required. Register at ndsu.ag/sheepsolargraz . The Zoom link will be emailed immediately after registration, and registrants will receive the webinar recording afterward.

For more information, contact Sabrina Florentino at slpflore@umn.edu , Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu .