NDSU and UMN Extension to host sheep and goat fencing, grazing webinar

The University of Minnesota Extension and North Dakota State University Extension will host a sheep and goat webinar on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. CST. Jonathan Kilpatrick with the Sustainable Farming Association will discuss different types of fencing options for small ruminants and grazing management strategies to get the most out of pastures.

“Fencing management has been a preferred topic for our producers,” says Travis Hoffman, Extension sheep specialist for NDSU and UMN. “Planning the next grazing season is proactive planning for grazing utilization for small ruminants.”

Kilpatrick has many years of fencing and grazing experience with numerous livestock species. He will provide information on fencing options for sheep and goats, along with fencing strategies for multispecies grazing operations. In addition, Kilpatrick will discuss ways to improve grazing systems to maintain healthy pastures and maximize forage production.

“Sheep and goat grazing practices can vary throughout the year depending upon weather and other factors,” says Brenda Miller, UMN Extension educator. “It’s important to be able to adapt to maintain healthy pastures. It’s also very vital to have durable and secure fences to keep livestock in and safe.”

Farmers, ranchers, 4-H members, agriculture business professionals who work with farmers and those interested in goats or sheep are invited to attend.

Pre-registration is required. Register at ndsu.ag/sheepandgoat . A Zoom link will be emailed to participants upon registration. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive the recording via email.

For additional information, please contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Travis Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu .