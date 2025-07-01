NDSU and UMN Extension to host sheep and goat marketing outlook webinar

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

North Dakota State University Extension and University of Minnesota Extension have partnered with the Livestock Marketing Information Center and Oklahoma State University Extension to provide a sheep and goat market outlook webinar. The webinar begins at 7 p.m. CDT on July 9.

“It is important to understand the drivers of market dynamics,” says Travis Hoffman, Extension sheep specialist for NDSU and UMN. “Join us to learn about demand tools that can assist producers in determining plans for marketing the 2025 lamb and kid crop.”

Tyler Cozzens, an agricultural economist and the leading expert in sheep/goat economics at the Livestock Marketing Information Center, will share timely information on the current supply and demand of American sheep and goats. Cozzens will provide an outlook for the season ahead.

Scott Clawson, OSU Extension area specialist, will offer his insight for goat seasonality and how to fit production systems to match market demands and reach profitability.

“As the culmination of a year’s work of production, we should invest the time to make decisions that positively impact the profitability of our operations,” says Hoffman.

Preregistration is required. Register at ndsu.ag/sheepgoatoutlook . The Zoom link will be emailed immediately after registration, and registrants will receive the webinar recording afterward.For more information, contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu .

An outlook of the 2025 sheep and goat market is the focus of an upcoming webinar hosted by NDSU Extension and UMN Extension. (NDSU photo)



–NDSU Extension