NDSU and UMN Extension to host sheep and goat reproduction webinar

Breeding and pre-breeding management will be the focus of the webinar by NDSU and UMN Extension. (NDSU photo) lamb-1

North Dakota State University Extension and University of Minnesota Extension will host a sheep and goat reproduction webinar on June 16 at 7 p.m.

Rachel Gibbs and Lacey Quail, NDSU Extension livestock specialists at the Hettinger Research Extension Center and the Carrington Research Extension Center, respectively, will share strategies and technologies for small ruminant reproduction.

Farmers, 4-H’ers, agriculture business professionals and those interested in goats or sheep are invited to attend.

“Our talented NDSU presenters offer expertise that will be beneficial to understand our ewes and our does and to set producers up for success in the next generation,” says Travis Hoffman, Extension sheep specialist for NDSU and UMN.

Quail says they aim to provide information regarding how to prepare our ewes and does for the upcoming breeding season.

Gibbs will focus on prebreeding management and share available reproduction protocols, including artificial insemination for sheep and goats.

“Lambing and kidding rates are affected by animal health and nutrition at fundamental levels,” continues Hoffman. “However, we have management and technology tools to assist us in reaching our production goals.”

Preregistration is required. Register at ndsu.ag/gsrepro25. The Zoom link will be emailed immediately after registration, and registrants will receive a webinar recording afterward.

For more information, contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu .

-North Dakota State University