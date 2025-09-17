NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension partner to offer soil management conference

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

North Dakota State University Extension and the University of Minnesota Extension are partnering to present a collaborative 2026 Soil Management Summit (SMS) and Dakota Innovation and Research Technology (DIRT) Conference. The conference will take place Jan. 14-15, 2026, at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Fargo, North Dakota. The conference will also offer a virtual option.

Attendees of the SMS and DIRT Conference will have the opportunity to learn about many aspects of soil health from 18 concurrent sessions on cover crop management, reduced and alternative tillage practices, understanding and harnessing soil biology, economics of soil management practices, integrating crop and livestock systems and more. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be available for the sessions.

A unique aspect of the SMS and DIRT Conference is the focus on learning and relationship building among attendees of all backgrounds.

“When you put farmers, ranchers, agencies, industry and Extension in the same room, the ideas really start to flow,” says Carlos Pires, NDSU Extension soil health specialist. “It’s about building a future where agriculture thrives, while soil and water are protected for generations.”

Another highlight of the conference is the range of session formats, including slide presentations, panel discussions, interactive table talks and dedicated networking time. This mix gives participants the flexibility to engage in the style that best suits their learning and connection preferences.

The registration fee for the in-person conference is $150 before Dec. 22, 2025, and increases to $190 on Dec. 23. The in-person registration fee includes refreshments, lunch on both days, breakfast on Thursday, and appetizers and one beverage at the Beer and Bull social. The virtual conference registration fee is $150.

For more information and to register, visit the conference website at z.umn.edu/SMS-DIRT .

-North Dakota State University