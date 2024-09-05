NDSU Animal Science Department hosting Beef Field Day

The North Dakota State University Department of Animal Sciences is hosting the 2nd Annual NDSU Beef Field Day at the NDSU Peltier Complex on Oct. 2. The field day will showcase beef cattle research and programs conducted by researchers and Extension specialists.

The department will showcase its research and the cutting-edge precision livestock technologies being utilized to measure rumen efficiency and improve grazing efficiency.

“We look forward to welcoming people to our new state-of-the-art Meat Lab in the Peltier Complex,” says Guillermo Scaglia, head of the department. “These facilities and technologies have improved our ability to meet the needs of the industry and our students. Our stakeholders will also have an opportunity to see the work that the department’s Extension specialists, students and scientists do to maintain the highest level of discovery, education and outreach efforts.”

The field day will focus on research projects conducted at the department’s on-campus research facilities, including the Peltier Complex and Animal Nutrition and Physiology Center. The tour will focus on various applied research topics and management practices that the beef cattle industry can adapt. Topics include:

Alternative protein supplements

Meat quality

Rumen function and efficiency

Grazing with virtual fence

Tours of the Peltier Complex meat lab

The event will start at 11 a.m. with tours of the Peltier Complex Meat Lab and a free lunch served by Carnivore Catering, thanks to our event sponsors. The field day will conclude at 4 p.m.

Attendees should preregister to aid in event planning, including lunch and transportation between locations. For registration and additional information, visitndsu.ag/2024beefday or contact Sarah Underdahl at 701-231-7641 or sarah.underdahl@ndsu.edu .

The field day will showcase beef cattle research and programs being conducted by researchers and Extension specialists. NDSU | Courtesy photo



image-6

–NDSU Extension