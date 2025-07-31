NDSU Bison Strides earns professional reaccreditation

Bison Strides partners veterans and individuals with disabilities and horses to build strength, resiliency and independence. (NDSU photo) bisonstrides_kidsday221

Bison Strides, North Dakota State University’s equine-assisted services program, was reaccredited as a Premier Accredited Center by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) on June 16.

Bison Strides partners veterans and individuals with disabilities and horses to build strength, resiliency and independence. PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center is a designation indicating that a center has met a rigorous set of quality and safety standards. By earning Premier Accredited Center status, Bison Strides has demonstrated it is operating in accordance with nearly 200 PATH Intl. standards for the equine-assisted services industry. Out of the more than 760 PATH Intl. member centers, only 250 hold this distinction.

“Everyone at Bison Strides is very proud to have earned Premier Accredited Center status again,” says Erika Berg, Bison Strides director and an associate professor in the NDSU Department of Animal Sciences. “It speaks to the quality of services NDSU staff and students are able to provide for our community and the care our horses receive.”

Two trained PATH Intl. site visitors scored the program’s implementation of standards for horse management, participant safety, equipment, quality of instruction, facility operations, volunteerism and best-business administrative practices. Bison Strides earned a 99% on the center evaluation. Premier Accredited Centers must be reaccredited every five years to maintain such a status.

“By reattaining its PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center status, NDSU Bison Strides has demonstrated a commitment to the highest standards when introducing individuals with special needs to a variety of equine-assisted services,” says Kathy Alm, PATH Intl. chief executive officer. “PATH Intl. accreditation is a respected benchmark in the equine-assisted services industry. It demonstrates leadership and a commitment to safety and to the highest professional standards.”

For more information, visit http://www.bisonstrides.org or contact Bison Strides at ndsu.bisonstrides@ndsu.edu or 701-231-9611.

For more information about the PATH Intl. accreditation process, visit pathintl.org/accreditation/.

-North Dakota State University